FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-Japan's Seven & i agrees business alliance with H2O Retailing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 6, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

RPT-Japan's Seven & i agrees business alliance with H2O Retailing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, Japan's second-biggest retailer by sales, on Thursday said it has entered a capital and business alliance with smaller peer H2O Retailing Corp, with both companies planning to take a 3 percent stake in each other.

Separately, Seven & i said it aims to boost annual operating profit to 450 billion yen ($4.34 billion) by the business year ending Feb. 28, 2021.

The operator of Seven Eleven convenience stores last week lowered its full-year operating profit forecast for the current year ending Feb. 28 to 353 billion yen from an earlier estimate of 379 billion yen amid a downturn in consumer spending.

In the six months ended Aug. 31, operating profit rose 5.2 percent to 181 billion yen, the company also said on Thursday. ($1 = 103.6000 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.