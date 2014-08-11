FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
August 11, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Seven Principles AG reports H1 net loss of EUR 2.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Seven Principles AG : * Says H1 net loss amounted to EUR 2.2 million after net loss EUR 3.7 million a

year earlier * Says H1 EBITDA was EUR -1.5 million after EUR -2.8 million in the first half

of 2013 * Says Q2 revenue of EUR 21.8 million, down 6.2 percent in comparison to last

year (py: 23.2 million euros) * Says H1 sales declined by 2.6 percent to 46.7 million euros after 47.9

million euros year ago * Sees for FY 2014 now expects sales of approximately 96 million euros * Says FY 2014 EBITDA intended to be positive at 0.5 million euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

