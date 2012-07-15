FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Seven West Media to raise $460 mln in share sale - report
July 15, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Seven West Media to raise $460 mln in share sale - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian media group Seven West Media is lining up a A$450 million ($460 million) share sale, looking to raise funds to pay down debt with its earnings hit by an advertising slump, a newspaper reported on Monday.

The Australian Financial Review said Seven West Media, which owns top-rated free-to-air TV broadcaster Seven Network and The West Australian newspaper, may launch the raising as early as Monday at about A$1.30 a share, a 20 percent discount to its close on Friday.

JPMorgan, UBS, Goldman Sachs, and Grant Samuel are working on the share sale, the newspaper said.

The equity raising is being supported by the company’s major shareholders, including Seven Group Holdings and private equity giant KKR & Co, the newspaper said.

Seven West Media last month replaced its vaunted chief executive David Leckie with a petroleum veteran, American Don Voelte, which sparked a share price slide to a 20-year low.

