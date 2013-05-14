FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deflation
May 14, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Severn Trent focus of 5-bln-pound takeover talks -Financial News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - British water company Severn Trent Plc could be the target of a 5.3-billion-pound takeover offer by a consortium led by Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis and the Kuwait Investment Authority, the Financial News reported on Monday.

The consortium, which is being advised by Deutsche Bank, indicated last week that Borealis, the infrastructure arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and the Kuwait authority would be willing to offer between 22.5 pounds and 23 pounds a share for the British utility, two sources told the magazine.

Discussions are at an early stage and could still fall through, three sources said, according to Financial News.

Safe and sustainable returns from British water companies have made them attractive targets for foreign pension funds and sovereign wealth investors, the report said.

Severn Trent, which provides water and sewage services in the UK and abroad, characterised the report as rumor and declined to comment further.

