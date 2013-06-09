FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bid consortium will walk unless Severn Trent engages in talks
June 9, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Bid consortium will walk unless Severn Trent engages in talks

Anjuli Davies, Richa Naidu

3 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The LongRiver consortium will walk away from its $8.2 billion takeover bid for British water firm Severn Trent unless the latter begins to engage in talks, a source close to the consortium said.

The LongRiver consortium - made up of a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund, Britain’s Universities Superannuation Scheme and Borealis Infrastructure, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS - made a raised 2,200 pence per share cash offer for the water utility on Friday.

Late on Friday, after the market close, Severn Trent rejected the proposal, saying it failed to reflect the long-term value and future potential of the company, which has 7.7 million customers mainly in central and western England and Wales.

“If the Severn Trent board does not engage with the Consortium, no further proposal will be made,” a source close to the consortium told Reuters.

The source said the consortium and Severn Trent have held no talks since May 14th.

According to UK takeover rules, the consortium has until June 11 to make a formal offer for Severn Trent or walk away.

Britain’s water and sewerage firms have long attracted interest from yield-hungry investors, drawn by their stable cash flows and a favourable regulatory structure.

Seven of the country’s ten water companies are now in the hands of private investors, with Pennon Group, United Utilities and Severn Trent the remaining listed entities.

The offer was the third in a month the consortium has made, up from an earlier 2,125 pence per share bid which Severn Trent rejected on June 3.

Investors said last month they would consider selling for 2,300 pence or more, although one top 20 investor said on Friday that the 2,200 pence price was “very fair”.

Severn Trent declined to comment and LongRiver Partners could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

Severn Trent shares, which were trading at around the 1,800 pence level before the approach was announced, hit an all-time high of 2,200 pence on Friday, but closed at 2,070 pence, indicating doubts as to whether the bid will happen.

