Severn Trent launches 10-year bond
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Severn Trent launches 10-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British water company Severn Trent on Thursday launched a 10-year bond available to retail investors, to help fund its 2.5 billion pound ($3.9 billion) capital investment programme.

The bonds will pay interest semi-annually at a real rate of interest of 1.3 percent per annum adjusted to take account of changes in the level of the UK Retail Prices Index.

“This retail bond issue diversifies our funding sources while also seeking to meet demand from retail investors for inflation linked products,” Chief Financial Officer Mike McKeon said in a statement.

Barclays and Investec have been appointed joint lead managers of the bond issue, the company said.

