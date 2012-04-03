FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Severstal receives $360 mln debt repayment
April 3, 2012 / 6:08 AM / 6 years ago

Russia's Severstal receives $360 mln debt repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Severstal, Russia’s number two steelmaker, said on Tuesday that it received a $360 million debt repayment from its former gold mining unit, Nord Gold.

The steelmaker, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, spun off the business in January.

“The split-off of Nord Gold from Severstal represented an important stage in our stated strategy to be a leading focused steel and steel related mining company,” chief financial officer Alexey Kulichenko said in a statement. “This outstanding debt repayment represents the final stage of this transaction and further reinforces our strong balance sheet.” (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

