FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharjah utility raises $500 mln loan for expansion -statement
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Sharjah utility raises $500 mln loan for expansion -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA) has raised a $500 million syndicated Islamic loan which will be used to fund its infrastructure and expansion plans in the emirate, one of seven in the United Arab Emirates.

The new five-year facility was structured and arranged by Kuwait Finance House and GIB Capital. They were joined by Gulf International Bank, ABC Islamic Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Barwa Bank as mandated lead arrangers, Kuwait Finance House said in a statement.

The transaction is guaranteed by the Government of Sharjah. SEWA has exclusive rights of providing water, electricity and natural gas in the Emirate of Sharjah and was established as per a decree issued in March 1995.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.