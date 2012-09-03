FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Sewedy Q2 profit slides 82 pct
#Industrials
September 3, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Egypt's Sewedy Q2 profit slides 82 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric , the Arab world’s biggest listed cable maker, reported an 82-percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Monday.

Net income tumbled to 30.6 million Egyptian pounds ($5.01 million) from 169.5 million in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said, without giving a reason for the decline.

Analysts say political turmoil in Sewedy’s main Middle East markets, especially Syria, has led to weaker demand that forced it to cut some production. ($1 = 6.1027 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)

