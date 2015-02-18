Lawyer in sex harassment suit must undergo psychiatric exam, court says

(Reuters) - A New York state appeals court has ordered a lawyer to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to back up claims that she developed anxiety and suicidal thoughts after losing her job at Allen & Overy because she spurned her boss’s advances.

A unanimous five-judge panel of the Appellate Division, First Department, on Tuesday said Deidre Clark, a former senior attorney in the Magic Circle firm’s Moscow office, had placed her mental health “in controversy” by filing the 2011 suit in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1vHo1cS