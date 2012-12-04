FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seychelles sees 3 pct economic growth in 2013 -Budget
#Africa
December 4, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Seychelles sees 3 pct economic growth in 2013 -Budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VICTORIA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Seychelles’ economy will grow an estimated 3 percent in 2013 from 2.7 percent this year while inflation will remain a “challenge”, Finance Minister Pierre Laporte said in his 2013 budget reading on Tuesday.

“We remain cautious of the downside risks to the forecasts since, as we have said repeatedly, our economy remains vulnerable to external developments,” Laporte told parliament.

Inflation would slow to around 5 percent next year from the 7.6 percent recorded in October. Tourism, the Indian Ocean archipelago’s main economic driver, would grow 3 percent in 2013, he said. (Reporting by Geore Thande; Editing by Richard Lough)

