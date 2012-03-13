Seychelles 2012 GDP growth to slow to 2.8 pct-IMF

VICTORIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Seychelles’ economy is expected to grow by 2.8 percent this year, from an estimated 4.9 percent in 2011, hurt by a slowdown in tourism due to the euro zone debt crisis in its main market, the International Monetary Fund said.

“In 2012, gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to slow down ... mainly due to the worsening environment in Europe, Seychelles’ main tourism market,” the IMF said in a statement late on Monday.

The fund had previously put the Indian Ocean archipelago’s GDP growth forecast for this year at 4 percent.

It said that with appropriate macroeconomic policies, Seychelles’ inflation was expected to slow to 5 percent by year-end from 5.5 percent at the end of 2011.

Its year-on-year inflation rate stands at 5.8 percent as of February from 5.6 percent a month before. (Writing by George Obulutsa)