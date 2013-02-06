FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seychelles inflation rises to 5.9 pct in January
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
February 6, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Seychelles inflation rises to 5.9 pct in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VICTORIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Seychelles’ year-on-year inflation rate rose to 5.9 percent in January from 5.8 percent a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in January.

Fish prices increased by 0.2 percent in January compared with a rise of 0.3 percent in December, while other food prices rose by 0.8 percent compared with a rise of 0.4 percent the month before, the bureau said in a statement.

The two categories make up 28.8 percent of the basket of goods used to measure prices changes.

In the other food category, the main price increases were in vegetables, which rose 2.3 percent, non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.6 percent and sugar, jam, honey and confectionery were up by 1.2 percent.

In the non-food items, the main increases during the month were in the price of education up 7.9 percent and transport up 1.0 percent, compared with December, the bureau added.

For more details, click here

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.