VICTORIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Seychelles’ year-on-year rate of inflation dropped to 5.3 percent in April from 6.5 percent a month earlier, official data showed on Monday.

Fish prices fell 0.5 percent month-on-month and transport costs decreased 0.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Most other costs rose though. Vegetables rose 1.9 percent and fruits increased 1.5 percent. The cost of non-food items inched 0.1 percent higher.