FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Seymour Pierce in talks with potential investors -source
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 16, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 6 years ago

UK's Seymour Pierce in talks with potential investors -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Seymour Pierce, the British investment bank which ended merger talks earlier this year, has started fresh discussions with several potential investors, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

“They are holding discussions with a number of potential strategic investors,” said the source.

The company declined to comment on the matter. The source did not identify the investors but said they were from overseas.

Earlier this year, Seymour Pierce ended merger talks with Bermudan reinsurer Gerova Financial Group but other small British investment banks have ended up being taken over as tough market conditions spur consolidation in the sector.

Hoare Govett was sold off by Royal Bank of Scotland to American investment bank Jefferies while last year Investec bought British investment bank Evolution.

Seymour Pierce is owned by its staff following a management buyout in 2003.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.