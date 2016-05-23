Chinese courier SF Holdings to gain market listing in $6.6 bln Maanshan Dingtai deal

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - Ambitious Chinese courier company SF Holdings (Group) will gain a stock market presence in a 43.3 billion yuan ($6.61 billion) deal with Maanshan Dingtai Rare Earth and New Materials Ltd under which the logistics company will assume control of the listed metals firm.

In what is effectively a 'backdoor listing' for SF Holdings, the maker of rare earth alloy-coated steel wires said in a filing on Monday it will formally take over the logistics firm via an asset swap deal which also involves a private placement of shares. On completion of the deal, SF Holdings chairman Wang Wei will run Maanshan Dingtai, the latter said.

SF Holdings is the main competitor in China for international courier firms like DHL and Fedex Corp. SF Holdings didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shenzhen-listed Maanshan Dingtai, currently worth about $500 million by market value, said in a statement it will change its business model to become a logistics operator. The rare earth-related business is in a downturn, it said, while logistics is a key development focus area for China in the coming years.

CITIC Securities , Huatai United Securities and China Merchants Securities acted as financial advisers for the deal. ($1 = 6.5460 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)