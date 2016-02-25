FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-James Shipton to leave Hong Kong securities regulator
February 25, 2016 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-James Shipton to leave Hong Kong securities regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The head of intermediaries at Hong Kong’s securities regulator will leave when his contract expires on June 18, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Thursday.

James Shipton, who is responsible for supervising brokers in the financial centre, will be replaced by Julia Leung who is currently executive director of investment products at the watchdog, the SFC said.

Shipton was appointed to his current role in June 2013, having previously served as a managing director at Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Michelle Price, editing by David Evans)

