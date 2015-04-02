FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China solar firm Shunfeng says to double revenue, profits in 2015
April 2, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

China solar firm Shunfeng says to double revenue, profits in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - China’s Shunfeng International Clean Energy expects to double its revenue and profits this year, due largely to an acquisition it made a year ago and the connection of more of its solar power plants to the grid, its chief executive said.

“This year our revenue will double, so will our profits,” Eric Luo told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Shunfeng is among a large number of Chinese companies benefiting from Beijing’s drive to boost the use of solar energy, which currently accounts for less than 2 percent of its total installed power capacity.

The company last week posted a net profit of 1.3 billion yuan ($210 million) for 2014 on total revenue of 5.7 billion yuan. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

