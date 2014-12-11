FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sfinks Polska announces strategy and forecast for 2015-2020
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sfinks Polska announces strategy and forecast for 2015-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sfinks Polska SA :

* Announces new strategy for years 2015-2020

* Will focus on development of Sphinx restaurants via franchising and masterfranchising

* Expects to double its revenue by 2020 via further development of Sphinx, Chlopskie Jadlo and Wook restaurants

* Sees FY 2014 revenue of 164.6 million zlotys ($49 millions) and FY 2014 net profit of 13.8 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 198.5 million zlotys and FY 2015 net profit of 24.1 million zlotys

* Expects its revenue to rise to 332 million zlotys in FY 2020 and net profit to 30.2 million zlotys in FY 2020 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3443 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
