Nov 17 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Acquires an office building of about 25,000 square meters in Paris from Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe III

* Acquisition value is 230 million euros and deal is expected to close in December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)