FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's fraud prosecutor sees no conflict in Autonomy probe
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2013 / 7:21 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's fraud prosecutor sees no conflict in Autonomy probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it had found no conflict of interest in its investigation into Autonomy, the British software company accused of accounting irregularities by its U.S. owners Hewlett-Packard.

SFO head David Green said the investigation was proceeding into allegations that the U.S. computer and printer maker was duped when it bought Autonomy for $11.1 billion in 2011.

“We are not conflicted on Autonomy,” Green told Reuters in an interview.

The SFO said in March it might be using an Autonomy product, Introspect, as a document management tool and therefore needed to establish whether it could continue a criminal investigation into how the British company was sold.

HP, which bought Autonomy in a bid to make it the centrepiece of a shift into software, stunned the market a little over a year after the purchase by writing off three quarters of the British firm’s value.

It alleged “some former members of Autonomy’s management team used accounting improprieties, misrepresentations and disclosure failures” to inflate the company’s apparent worth.

Autonomy has denied the allegations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.