April 28 (Reuters) - Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* SFO NEWS: further charges in libor investigation

* Issued criminal proceedings against Jay Vijay Merchant, Alex Julian Pabon and Ryan Michael Reich, all former employees at Barclays Bank Plc

* Criminal proceedings for conspiracy to defraud in connection with its investigation into manipulation of libor

* SFO says that the investigation continues