BRIEF-UK's SFO settles civil damages claims brought by Vincent Tchenguiz
#Financials
July 25, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK's SFO settles civil damages claims brought by Vincent Tchenguiz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* The Serious Fraud Office and Vincent Tchenguiz announce settlement of civil claims

* Has settled civil damages claims brought by Tchenguiz and his business entities arising from his arrest and searches of his home and their business premises in March 2011

* SFO has now agreed to pay Tchenguiz and his business entities total sum of 3 million stg plus their reasonable costs in full and final settlement of their civil claims

* SFO separate civil damages claims brought by Robert Tchenguiz and his associated interests have not been settled

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
