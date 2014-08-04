FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK's SFO says four sentenced for role in Innospec corruption
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK's SFO says four sentenced for role in Innospec corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* Four sentenced for role in Innospec corruption

* Four men were today sentenced for their roles in bribing state officials in indonesia and iraq, following a serious fraud office investigation into associated octel corporation

* Dennis Kerrison, 69, of Chertsey, Surrey, was sentenced to 4 years in prison

* Paul Jennings, 57, of Neston, Cheshire, was sentenced to 2 years in prison

* Miltiades Papachristos, 51 of Thessaloniki, Greece, was sentenced to 18 months in prison

* David Turner, 59, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was sentenced to a 16 month suspended sentence with 300 hours unpaid work

* Kerrison and Papachristos were convicted of conspiracy to commit corruption in june 2014

* Turner was also ordered to pay £10,000 towards prosecution costs; Jennings was ordered to pay £5000 towards these costs

* Matter of costs for Kerrison and Papachristos has been adjourned pending hearing of confiscation proceedings against them

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.