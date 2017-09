Oct 28 (Reuters) - Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* SFO news: Libor investigation - further charge

* Has issued criminal proceedings against Noel Cryan, a former employee at Tullett Prebon Group Ltd, in connection with manipulation of libor

* Alleged Cryan conspired to defraud between Feb. 1, 2009 and Dec. 3, 2009

* Investigation continues