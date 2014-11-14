BRIEF-UK's SFO asks William Godley to pay 1.5 mln stg

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* Convicted fraudster ordered to pay 1.5 mln stg

* William Godley was convicted in 2010 for conspiracy to defraud in an international scheme that attracted over 250 mln stg from approximately 3000 investors

* Goodly has today been ordered to pay a confiscation order of 1,458,317.65 stg from which all money will be paid in compensation to victims

* Godley was given six months to pay confiscation and a three year sentence of imprisonment in default of payment