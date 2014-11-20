FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK's SFO says three convicted in JJB Sports trial
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 20, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK's SFO says three convicted in JJB Sports trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* Three convicted in JJB Sports Plc trial

* Christopher Ronnie, a former chief executive of JJB, was convicted alongside David Ball and David Barrington, who were beneficial owners of Fashion and Sport Ltd

* Investigation centred on Ronnie’s failure to declare interest in contracts entered by co as well as attempts by Ball and Barrington to destroy evidence and mislead SFO

* Total amount of money fraudulently obtained by Ronnie was around 1 million stg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.