CORRECTED-BRIEF-SFO says court sentences former JJB Sports head to 4 years in prison

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* Former JJB Sports head and co-defendants sentenced to total of 7 years

* Three individuals were today handed prison sentences following their convictions last month for fraud

* David Ball and David Barrington, beneficial owners of Fashion and Sport Ltd were each sentenced to 18 months

* Christopher Ronnie, former chief executive of JJB, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for three offences of fraud totalling around £1 million, to run concurrently

* Ronnie also gets 1 year in prison for two offences of furnishing false information, also to run concurrently

* SFO’s investigation into JJB centred on Ronnie’s failure to declare his interest in contracts entered into by JJB Sports with Fashion and Sport Ltd

* Ronnie was disqualified from being a director of a company for 8 years