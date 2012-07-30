FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's SFO says can prosecute banks over Libor under UK law
July 30, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

UK's SFO says can prosecute banks over Libor under UK law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s fraudbuster said on Monday it could prosecute banks for rigging Libor and related interest rates under existing law, but has yet to decide whether to bring charges.

“Director of the Serious Fraud Office, David Green QC, is satisfied that existing criminal offences are capable of covering conduct in relation to the alleged manipulation of Libor,” the SFO said in a statement.

The SFO said its investigation into the affair, in which banks allegedly manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate, involved “a number of financial institutions.”

The agency had said on July 6 that it would decide within a month whether to press criminal charges over the matter. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Matt Scuffham)

