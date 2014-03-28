FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SFO begins criminal proceedings against three former ICAP brokers in connection with LIBOR
#Financials
March 28, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SFO begins criminal proceedings against three former ICAP brokers in connection with LIBOR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Sfo news: libor - three former icap brokers to be charge

* Sfo- criminal proceedings by serious fraud office have commenced today against three former employees at icap plc, danny martin wilkinson, darrell paul read and colin john goodman, in connection with manipulation of libor.

* Sfo - this brings to nine number of people facing charges in respect of libor. Investigation continues.

* Sfo- first appearance and charges expected to be read out at westminster magistrates’ court on 15 april 2014.

