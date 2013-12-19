FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SFR to include 4G to low-cost RED offer
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 19, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

SFR to include 4G to low-cost RED offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - French mobile phone operator SFR said on Thursday it would include a superfast 4G mobile broadband service in its low-cost RED service package, the latest salvo in the French mobile price war.

SFR, a unit of French media group Vivendi, said in a statement that it would offer the service for 25.99 euros a month with unlimited access to Youtube.

Separately, marketing head Guillaume Boutin told journalists that SFR would lightly raise the prices of its traditional phone packages in February and that it was experiencing “very good” sales during the holiday season.

“We think we will slightly adjust the prices of our central offers,” Boutin said.

Low-cost mobile operator Iliad shook up the French market this month when it added 4G to its 19.99 euro-a-month free mobile package without raising the price . (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.