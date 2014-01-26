FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's SFR, Bouygues close to finalising network deal -report
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 26, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

France's SFR, Bouygues close to finalising network deal -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Vivendi-owned SFR and Bouygues Telecom are close to finalising an agreement to share their mobile networks and their respective boards are expected to vote on the plans on Friday, national business daily les Echos said on Sunday.

SFR did not return a request for comment outside business hours. Bouygues declined to comment.

With the French market locked in a price war since low-cost player Iliad launched a mobile service two years ago, operators are seeking to cut operating costs to cope. Network sharing is the only real option because the French government has signalled it would not look favourably on consolidation from four mobile operators to three.

SFR and Bouygues, which also compete with leader Orange , started exclusive talks in July about how a network-sharing project would work.

Les Echos said the two companies would create a jointly owned company to own and operate their mobile towers over the majority of the country, but outside the large cities.

“The companies will also launch a new bidding process for their network equipment and rationalise their existing contracts,” said the paper.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.