Bouygues says both SFR offers valid until April 25
April 2, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Bouygues says both SFR offers valid until April 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues said on Wednesday that it would let Vivendi choose either of the offers it made last month for its SFR telecom unit, in response to requests from “certain Vivendi shareholders”.

Bouygues said both its March 12 and March 20 offers would remain valid until April 25.

Bouygues is seeking to muscle its way back into the running for SFR despite Vivendi being in exclusive talks with cable group Numericable until Friday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

