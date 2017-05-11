FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SFR gets French rights for Champions League soccer tournament
May 11, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 3 months ago

SFR gets French rights for Champions League soccer tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - SFR Group's sports channel has acquired the full French TV rights for the Champions League soccer tournament, said a source familiar with the matter, confirming an earlier report in L'Equipe newspaper.

The source added that SFR would spend 350 million euros ($381 million) annually for the Champions League rights, with SFR also getting the rights in France for the Europa League soccer tournament.

$1 = 0.9196 euros Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jean-Michel Belot and Mathieu Rosemain

