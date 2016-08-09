FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SFR says 5,000 job cuts to save 400 million euros annually
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 9, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

SFR says 5,000 job cuts to save 400 million euros annually

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The plan by French telecoms operator SFR to cut a third of its workforce by mid 2019 will create annual savings of about 400 million euros ($443.40 million), Chief Executive Officer Michel Combes said on Tuesday.

Total employee expenses at SFR in 2015 amounted to 1.2 billion euros, Combes said, meaning the expected savings from the announced 5,000 headcount reduction would represent about a third of that figure.

The total cost of the redundancy plan, which was agreed to by SFR's two leading unions last week, would amount to 800 million euros($886.80 million), Combes added. ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.