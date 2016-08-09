SFR says 5,000 job cuts to save 400 million euros annually

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The plan by French telecoms operator SFR to cut a third of its workforce by mid 2019 will create annual savings of about 400 million euros ($443.40 million), Chief Executive Officer Michel Combes said on Tuesday.

Total employee expenses at SFR in 2015 amounted to 1.2 billion euros, Combes said, meaning the expected savings from the announced 5,000 headcount reduction would represent about a third of that figure.

The total cost of the redundancy plan, which was agreed to by SFR's two leading unions last week, would amount to 800 million euros($886.80 million), Combes added. ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough)