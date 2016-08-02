FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SFR offers 2.5 months/year redundancy package-sources
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 2, 2016 / 12:27 PM / a year ago

SFR offers 2.5 months/year redundancy package-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French telecoms group SFR has proposed to workers who resign voluntarily that they will get 2.5 months of salary per year of service on average, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

France's second-biggest telecoms operator told unions in July that it planned to shed 5,000 staff - a third of its workforce - between 2017 and 2019.

The redundancy plan will result in provisions of "hundreds of millions of euros" spread over 2016 and 2017, one of the sources told Reuters.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
