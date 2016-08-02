FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SFR aims to reach agreement with unions this week on 5,000 job cuts-union official
August 2, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

SFR aims to reach agreement with unions this week on 5,000 job cuts-union official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator SFR aims to reach an agreement with unions this week on severance pay for 5,000 job cuts, a union official said on Tuesday.

The redundancy package averages 2.5 months of salary per year of service, Abdelkader Choukrane, an official for UNSA, SFR's biggest union, said confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

A spokesman for SFR said the negotiations with unions were ongoing and declined to comment on the specifics of the potential agreement.

SFR aims to cut 1,000 jobs in 2016 and 4,000 more from mid-2017, Choukrane said.

The job cuts represent a third of SFR's total staff.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain. Editing by Jane Merriman

