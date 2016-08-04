FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-SFR agrees on voluntary redundancy plan with unions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 4, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-SFR agrees on voluntary redundancy plan with unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with SFR's letter to employees)

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - SFR signed an agreement with unions on Thursday on its voluntary redundancy plan that would affect up to 5,000 jobs or a third of the French telecoms group's staff.

SFR offered a redundancy package averaging 2.5 months of salary per year of service, a source told Reuters earlier.

Under the terms of the agreement, SFR will cut 1,000 jobs as soon as 2016 and 4,000 more from mid-2017, the union source said.

In a letter sent to the 15,000 SFR employees and obtained by Reuters, the management said that all departures till mid-2019 would be voluntary and pledged that SFR's telecom unit's headcount would not go below 10,000.

SFR did not give any details on the redundancy package in its email to employees. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.