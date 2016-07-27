FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SFR plans to shed 5,000 jobs from 2017 to 2019-unions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 27, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

SFR plans to shed 5,000 jobs from 2017 to 2019-unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - SFR Group, France's second-biggest telecoms operator, plans to cut 5,000 jobs between 2017 and 2019, union representatives told Reuters on Wednesday.

The headcount reduction would shed a third of SFR's current staff of 15,000.

SFR's parent company, Altice, had promised to keep the headcount at its level until mid-2017 when it bought the telecoms operator two years ago.

An SFR spokesman declined to comment on the headcount reduction figure given by two unions. He confirmed that SFR would stick to its plan to keep the headcount at the current level until 2017.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.