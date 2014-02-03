SFR eyes shares listing in early July - CEO

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s mobile phone unit SFR is aiming for a stock market listing in early July, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We are well advanced in the spin-off (process),” SFR CEO Jean Yves Charlier told journalists following a news conference.

Vivendi is already selling most of its stake in Activision and its Maroc Telecom businesses as part of a broader overhaul, after SFR was hammered by competition in the French mobile market, sparked by the arrival of low-cost operator Iliad . (Reporting by Leila Abboud, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)