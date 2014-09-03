FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP buys Scandinavian jet fuel business
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

BP buys Scandinavian jet fuel business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer BP will buy Scandinavian aviation fuel business Statoil Fuel & Retail (SFR), adding 73 airports to its around 600-strong global fuel network, the company said on Wednesday.

SFR, owned by Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc , operates mostly in northern Europe and 59 of its employees in Norway, Sweden and Denmark are expected to join Air BP, it said.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

“Bringing SFR Aviation’s business into our own strengthens our position in Scandinavia which is an attractive region for the aviation industry, especially in the general aviation market,” said David Gilmour, chief executive of Air BP, its jet fuel division.

Air BP is one of the world’s largest suppliers of aviation fuel and supplies around 240 million tonnes of the fuel every year.

At 1358 GMT, BP shares were trading up 1.32 percent 483.60 pence per share. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.