France's SFR banks on content, phone combination to lure clients

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator SFR plans to offer customers its own TV media content, including English Premier League soccer, banking on the move to win market share even though similar projects in France have failed in the past.

The country’s No. 2 telecoms group controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi said it would create seven new TV channels, six of which will be dedicated to sport and sports news, as part of a reorganisation of more than 20 French publications under SFR’s new media business unit.

The goal is to differentiate SFR from its telecoms rivals Orange, Iliad and Bouygues Telecom, creating an integrated business that provides phone services, Internet access and content.

That content would include not only sports TV, but also entertainment and electronic access to text publications such as national daily newspaper Liberation and news magazine l‘Express which are also part of Drahi.

All four providers already bundle telecoms provision with TV and Internet, but for now, none offers its own content.

SFR is following the example of Britain’s BT Group, which bought English Premier League’s football rights in the UK in 2012 and created its own channels.

Drahi last year bought the French rights to the same matches for the three seasons starting in 2016, paying more than 300 million euros ($339.75 million) for them.

Past attempts to combine media content and telecoms in France have failed. They include one by SFR’s former owner, Vivendi, using its Canal+ TV and the Universal Music Group label, and another based on French football rights by Orange.

Vivendi’s project suffered from a lack of collaboration between business units, while Orange encountered legal issues.

Details on the customer price of SFR’s new services or the amount of investments needed for these changes were not given.

“Convergence is the future of the ever-growing needs of our clients,” SFR Chief Executive Officer Michel Combes said at a news conference held at a new headquarters on the edge of Paris.

The building is planned to accommodate all of SFR’s media division, including a total of about 1,000 journalists. Most of them will come from NextRadioTV, a media group that controls several well-known radio and TV channels in France, including the country’s number one news channel BFM TV.

Drahi’s listed holding company, Altice, has a 49 percent stake in NextRadioTV that will be acquired by SFR, as part of the plan.

The telecoms operator will also formally acquire about 20 publications from one of Altice’s subsidiaries, including Liberation and L‘Express.