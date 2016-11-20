FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Ex-Canal+ chief to join SFR board-source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 20, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 9 months ago

Ex-Canal+ chief to join SFR board-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Former Canal+ chairman Bertrand Meheut, ousted last year by Vincent Bollore who controls the TV group's parent company Vivendi, is to join the board of SFR Group, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

SFR declined to comment. The move was first reported by Les Echos newspaper.

Meheut, 65, ran the pay-tv group Canal+ for 13 years. He joins SFR, the French arm of businessman Patrick Drahi's Altice NV holding company, as it seeks to enter the arenas of broadcast sport, tv series and cinema and as Canal+ sees a drop in customers.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Marine Pennetier, editing by Andrew Callus and Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.