FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi, Altice in talks over SFR-Numericable deal -sources
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Vivendi, Altice in talks over SFR-Numericable deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vivendi and Altice are in discussion over a tie-up between mobile operator SFR and cable firm Numericable, sources close to the talks said on Monday.

The deal would see Vivendi keep a minority stake in the newly merged company, the sources told Reuters.

Les Echos newspaper earlier reported that Numericable was in talks to buy SFR in a deal that would value the unit of Vivendi at more than 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion).

A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment on the details in the report beyond saying that no memorandum of understanding had been signed at this stage.

Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.