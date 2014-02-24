FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi denies MOU signed with Numericable over SFR
February 24, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vivendi denies MOU signed with Numericable over SFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - No memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between Vivendi and Numericable on a takeover deal for mobile operator SFR, a Vivendi spokesman said on Monday.

Les Echos newspaper reported on Sunday that French cable firm Numericable was in talks to buy SFR in a deal that would value the unit of Vivendi at more than 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion).

A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment on the details in the report beyond saying that no MOU had been signed. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Writing by Natalie Huet, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

