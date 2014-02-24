FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
URGENT-Vivendi confirms talks with Altice over SFR-Numericable tie-up
February 24, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

URGENT-Vivendi confirms talks with Altice over SFR-Numericable tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi confirmed on Monday it had been approached by cable group Altice over an alliance between their units, mobile operator SFR and cable firm Numericable, but said it had not yet received any formal offer.

A source close to SFR had earlier told Reuters that the tie-up being discussed would value SFR, a unit of Vivendi, at around 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion) and would see Vivendi keep a stake of roughly 30 percent in the newly merged company.

($1 = 0.7275 euros)

Reporting by Natalie Huet. Editing by Alexandria Sage.

