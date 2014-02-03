FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Savings from network sharing deal seen in 2017-18- SFR
February 3, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 4 years ago

Savings from network sharing deal seen in 2017-18- SFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s mobile phone unit SFR expects to save around 200 million euros per year once its network sharing deal with Bouygues Telecom is up and running by 2017-2018, CEO Jean Yves Charlier said on Monday.

Bouygues Telecom expects to save around 100 million euros per year from the deal, a company spoesman said, while Bouygues Telecom CEO also said the deal will have no impact on employment in France.

In the initial years of the programme the two operators will however have to spend hundreds of millions of euros to take down mobile antennas, said Charlier, so the savings will take time to materialise. (Reporting by Leila Abboud, Dominique Vidalon)

