Altice's Drahi says consolidation of French telecoms market not vital

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Altice president Patrick Drahi, who controls France’s number two telecoms operator SFR , said on Wednesday that he didn’t consider the consolidation of the country’s telecoms market as vital.

“For me, it’s not vital,” Drahi said at a hearing of the Senate’s committee of economic affairs. “It’s vital for those who have 100 percent of their activities in France.”

Drahi failed to acquire Bouygues ’s telecoms division last year. The number one telecoms operator in France, Orange also attempted to buy the same operator earlier this year in a complex 10 billion-euro($11.37 billion) deal that eventually fell apart.

“Can the market remain with four operators? Yes,” Drahi said. “Can it stay with four operators for the next ten years, that’s another question,” he said, adding that he didn’t see his group taking the initiative to start merger talks again with his French rivals.