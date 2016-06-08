FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Altice's Drahi says consolidation of French telecoms market not vital
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 8, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Altice's Drahi says consolidation of French telecoms market not vital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Altice president Patrick Drahi, who controls France’s number two telecoms operator SFR , said on Wednesday that he didn’t consider the consolidation of the country’s telecoms market as vital.

“For me, it’s not vital,” Drahi said at a hearing of the Senate’s committee of economic affairs. “It’s vital for those who have 100 percent of their activities in France.”

Drahi failed to acquire Bouygues ’s telecoms division last year. The number one telecoms operator in France, Orange also attempted to buy the same operator earlier this year in a complex 10 billion-euro($11.37 billion) deal that eventually fell apart.

“Can the market remain with four operators? Yes,” Drahi said. “Can it stay with four operators for the next ten years, that’s another question,” he said, adding that he didn’t see his group taking the initiative to start merger talks again with his French rivals.

$1 = 0.8798 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.