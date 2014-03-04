Bouygues to submit offer for Vivendi's SFR - sources

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Bouygues will submit an offer on Wednesday to buy Vivendi’s telecom unit SFR and will make pledges on jobs and network investments to win support for its bid, two sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

Bouygues, France’s third-biggest mobile operator, is willing to sell mobile spectrum and some of its mobile antennas to address regulators’ concerns that the combination with SFR, the second-biggest player, would create too large of a company, said one of the people.

Bouygues declined to comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Nick Vinocur)