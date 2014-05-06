Switzerland's SFS to sell around $684 mln of shares in IPO

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Swiss component maker SFS is planning to sell around 600 million Swiss francs ($684 million) of shares in its stock market listing, after narrowing the price of the flotation, two sources said on Tuesday.

The price for the initial public offering (IPO) is now at 64-65 Swiss francs a share, the sources said, from the 57-69 Swiss francs reported last month. The sale is being led by UBS and Credit Suisse. ($1 = 0.8778 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)